Ryan Garcia: “Gervonta Doesn’t Want To Fight Anybody Tough, It’s Just Not In His Nature”

Posted on 09/20/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For a number of years now, Ryan Garcia has called for a showdown against knockout artist, Gervonta Davis. The pair have traded words on social media on numerous occasions, with Garcia claiming that if he was granted a shot at the multiple division titlist, he’ll leave him concussed on the canvas.

Despite his verbal threats, a matchup between the pair has failed to materialize.

While the 23 year old claims that he would love nothing more than to get his hands on his long time rival, the former WBC interim lightweight titlist is coming to both a disappointing and disheartening conclusion.

“He’s not going to fight anybody outside of Mayweather promotions,” said Garcia during a self-recorded video. “That’s what Floyd [Mayweather] said.”

Garcia’s remarks, stem from the comments made by Floyd Mayweather, the promoter of Davis. Following his most recent win, an 11th round stoppage over Mario Barrios, Mayweather made it clear that fighters who were outside of his own promotional company, would essentially have no shot at fighting Davis, at least in the short term.

“We work smarter, not harder,” said Mayweather following yet another knockout win by Davis. “We keep everything in house. Mayweather Promotions, PBC, were all one family. We’re not about to go somewhere and make another company great. We have plenty of fighters at 140, 135 and 130.”

With Garcia closely aligned with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, the young star believes that his chances of fighting Davis are essentially slim to none. Furthermore, with names such as Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson and a long list of others currently under different promotional banners, Garcia is convinced that team Davis will use this as an opportunity to eschew from the rest of the competition.

“Gervonta is just never gonna fight I don’t think anybody that you want him to fight. He doesn’t want to fight anybody tough, it’s just not in his nature.”

Those thoughts, however, are simply erroneous according to Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. If Garcia continues to spread what he classifies as false pretenses, then Ellerbe has revealed that he will have no choice but to release proof of what really took place behind closed doors.

“Ryan Garcia this not it for real,” said Ellerbe on his social media account. “You know damn well what time of day it is so please stop fronting for the fans. You know damn well I tried to make that fight and your promoter said you had other plans. Don’t have me put the doc out there and expose it. Stop playing.”

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination.

