Ryan Garcia: “Anxiety Tried To Kill Me, F*ck That, I’m Coming Back With A Vengeance”

By: Hans Themistode

Ryan Garcia’s stock had never been higher. After peeling himself up off the deck against Luke Campbell in his most recent contest, Garcia went on to stop the perennial contender in the seventh round.

With Garcia officially showing what he was made of, the WBC interim lightweight champion was pegged to continue his rise to superstardom. Most recently, Garcia was scheduled to take on multiple division champion Javier Fortuna. However, the California native opted to walk away from their showdown, citing mental health issues.

Now, after taking a bit of time away to get his mind right, Garcia had a special message to everyone in the boxing world as he eyes his return.

“I’m coming back guys, ready to destroy shit,” said Garcia during a self-recorded video. “Anxiety tried to kill me, f*ck that. I’m coming back and I’m going to be coming with a vengeance, entertaining the fans, the people.”

Although Garcia has refrained from entering the ring, the 22-year-old has made his presence known. Most recently, Garcia was spotted in the corner of social media star Logan Paul, claiming that Paul would go on to beat Floyd Mayweather during their showdown that took place a few weeks ago.

With Garcia now officially eyeing his return, the highly-rated contender will have several options. For starters, Garcia could opt to take on the winner between his previously named opponent in Javier Fortuna and former 126-pound champion, Joseph Diaz. Garcia could also opt to skip every other highly rated contender and choose to take on full belt holder Devin Haney. On numerous occasions, Haney has stated that he would love a showdown against his former amateur rival. Both faced off a total of four times in the unpaid ranks with the pair pocketing two wins apiece.

Still, while Garcia’s options stretch a mile long, he can’t say the same for his fan base. Originally, after announcing that he would be taking a break to address his mental health issues, Garcia received a ton of criticism. Although he mostly remaining quiet, he hasn’t forgotten about those who turned their back on him. Now, with his return seemingly close, Garcia would much rather those who abandoned him, stay far away.

“I’ve been out for a little bit. The people who stuck with me and stayed supporting, love y’all. Whoever left, stay left.”