Rolando “Rolly” Romero Unafraid Of The Power Of Gervonta Davis: “He’s Not Going To Hit Me”

By: Hans Themistode

Henry Deleon

Although Rolando “Rolly” Romero has yet to step into the ring with Gervonta Davis, he knows good and well the sort of explosive dynamite the multiple division world titlist has in his fists.

Having stopped 24 of the 26 opponents placed in front of him, Romero believes that Davis will be the most concussive knockout artist he’s ever faced. That said, however, Romero is confident that Davis has never experienced the sort of mind-numbing power he has at his disposal as well.

“By far,” said Romero to a group of reporters when asked if Davis is the heaviest puncher he’s ever faced. “By far,” repeated Romero when asked if he’ll be the hardest puncher Davis has ever fought.

On May 28th, in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Romero’s ambitious words will be put to the test. In front of what’s expected to be a sold-out crowd, both Davis and Romero will meet in the center of the ring to slug it out.

After initially having his showdown against Davis jerked from underneath his feet, Romero was convinced that he would no longer be granted this opportunity. Roughly one month before squaring off on December 5th, 2021, Romero was pulled from their contest due to mounting allegations of sexual assault.

Shellshocked by the entire ordeal, Romero accepted his fate and instead, placed all of his efforts on clearing his name, something he would do successfully just a few months later. With Romero temporarily out of the picture, Isaac Cruz stepped in on relatively short notice.

While Davis kept his perfect record intact, Cruz pushed the Baltimore native like few others. Following Romero’s win in the courtroom, the truculent former interim titlist at 135 pounds re-entered negotiations with team Davis. As a result, both sides agreed to terms and will now face off on May 28th.

Outside of his unanimous decision victory against Cruz, Davis reeled off 16 consecutive victories before the sound of the bell. But, regardless of the powerful southpaw’s propensity for inflicting otherworldly pain on his opponents, Romero is under the belief that due to his defensive capabilities, the power of Davis will be rendered useless.

“He’s not going to hit me.”