Robert Garcia: “(Josh) Taylor Is A Great Fighter But I Feel Confident That We Are Going To Win By Knockout”

By: Hans Themistode

Robert Garcia is someone who has an excessive amount of confidence in his fighters. With that said, he also doesn’t like to sugarcoat anything.

In just a few short hours, he’ll be manning the corner of unified super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez as he takes on fellow unified titlist Josh Taylor at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In preparation for their showdown, Garcia not only pushed his young star in training camp, but he also took the time to flip on the television screen and watch some of Taylor’s recent performances to jot down a few notes. While coming up with what he believes is a bulletproof game plan, Garcia couldn’t help but notice one thing when watching the tape.

“Taylor is a great fighter,” said Garcia during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He’s a great boxer, great skills, tremendous talent, he has good speed, good combinations. It’s a real fight, Taylor has skills.”

Scotland’s Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) has grown accustomed to hearing his name attached to such praise and adulation. In addition to the 30-year-old holding the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine titles, he also took home the World Boxing Super Series in 2019. In his most recent performance, he took care of business against fringe contender Apinun Khongsong in a matter of seconds.

For what it’s worth, oddsmakers are completely in agreement with Garcia as they have tabbed Taylor as the slight favorite heading in.

Still, despite the long-time trainer giving Taylor his props, in no way, shape or form does he believe Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) will leave the ring tonight empty-handed. With several memorable performances of his own, including a sixth-round stoppage victory over Maurice Hooker in 2019, the belief Garcia has in his unified star is through the roof.

“We know he can fight,” explained Garcia. “But I feel like at the end, the one with the bigger heart, the one with the positive mentally is going to be Jose. In the end, that’s going to bring him in the win. I feel confident that we are going to win by knockout.”