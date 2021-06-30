Robert Garcia Believes Gervonta Davis Takes Care Of Business Against Josh Taylor: “I Think Tank Knocks Him Out”

By: Hans Themistode

If you were to ask long-time trainer Robert Garcia where Gervonta “Tank” Davis ranks at 135 pounds just last year, there’s a good chance Garcia would have placed him roughly third or fourth behind Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Garcia’s thoughts were never meant to be a slight to the Baltimore native but more so a compliment to how deep the 135-pound division is. With that said, after watching Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) move up two weight classes to 140 pounds and dismantle former WBA “Regular” super lightweight belt holder Mario Barrios, Garcia is now singing a whole different tune.

“I think I have him rated above Loma and Teofimo,” said Garcia on Robert Garcia Unfiltered.

This past weekend at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Davis walked into his showdown against Barrios with several physical disadvantages. Yet, despite giving up five inches in height and four inches in reach, Davis methodically broke his man down. The eighth round, in particular, was especially explosive as the Baltimore native dropped Barrios twice in the round. He would eventually score the stoppage win in the 11th to wrap a world title in his third weight class around his waist.

Although Davis is now technically a world champion at 140 pounds, all roads to claiming top dog status, however, run through Josh Taylor. Just last month, Britain’s Taylor unified all four major titles against Garcia’s fighter, Jose Ramirez. Following the win, Garcia tipped his cap to Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) for dropping Ramirez twice before ultimately eking out a close decision win.

With all four world titles safely draped over his shoulders, Taylor is considered the consensus top fighter in the division and has become a common name on every credible pound-for-pound list. Still, even with Garcia admitting that Taylor is a great fighter, when forced to make a decision in a hypothetical matchup between the two, Garcia went with the young knockout artist.

“I think Tank knocks him out. It’s cause of his style. When he makes that decision to be f*cking aggressive, the power is insane. It’s tough, cause Taylor is a good fighter too, that would be a great fight.”