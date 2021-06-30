Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Robert Garcia Believes Gervonta Davis Takes Care Of Business Against Josh Taylor: “I Think Tank Knocks Him Out”

Posted on 06/30/2021

By: Hans Themistode

If you were to ask long-time trainer Robert Garcia where Gervonta “Tank” Davis ranks at 135 pounds just last year, there’s a good chance Garcia would have placed him roughly third or fourth behind Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Garcia’s thoughts were never meant to be a slight to the Baltimore native but more so a compliment to how deep the 135-pound division is. With that said, after watching Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) move up two weight classes to 140 pounds and dismantle former WBA “Regular” super lightweight belt holder Mario Barrios, Garcia is now singing a whole different tune.

“I think I have him rated above Loma and Teofimo,” said Garcia on Robert Garcia Unfiltered.

This past weekend at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Davis walked into his showdown against Barrios with several physical disadvantages. Yet, despite giving up five inches in height and four inches in reach, Davis methodically broke his man down. The eighth round, in particular, was especially explosive as the Baltimore native dropped Barrios twice in the round. He would eventually score the stoppage win in the 11th to wrap a world title in his third weight class around his waist.

Although Davis is now technically a world champion at 140 pounds, all roads to claiming top dog status, however, run through Josh Taylor. Just last month, Britain’s Taylor unified all four major titles against Garcia’s fighter, Jose Ramirez. Following the win, Garcia tipped his cap to Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) for dropping Ramirez twice before ultimately eking out a close decision win.

With all four world titles safely draped over his shoulders, Taylor is considered the consensus top fighter in the division and has become a common name on every credible pound-for-pound list. Still, even with Garcia admitting that Taylor is a great fighter, when forced to make a decision in a hypothetical matchup between the two, Garcia went with the young knockout artist.

“I think Tank knocks him out. It’s cause of his style. When he makes that decision to be f*cking aggressive, the power is insane. It’s tough, cause Taylor is a good fighter too, that would be a great fight.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: "Nobody Hit Like Danny"
June 23rd
Vasiliy Lomachenko Willing To Move Down To 130 Pounds But Only Under One Condition
June 26th
Floyd Mayweather On The Future Of Gervonta Davis: "We Keep Everything In House, We’re Not Gonna Go Make Another Company Great, We’ve Got Plenty Of Fighters"
June 28th
David Benavidez To Jermall Charlo: "We Both Want Canelo, Let’s Earn The Shot At Him By Fighting Each Other"
June 24th
Sugar Ray Leonard Discusses His New Partnership With Skechers And Says No Fighters Today Could Last In His Era On Boxing Insider Radio
June 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend