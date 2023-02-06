“Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden” Tournament Day 2 at the Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle

USA Boxing, Metro (“Metro”) continued the 2023 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden in the city of New Rochelle courtesy of the Champs Boxing Club and the Boys & Girls Club.

Boxing fans experienced some of the best amateur grassroots-level boxing in the Senior Novice Male 147lbs & 165lbs divisions who competed in front of a capacity crowd at the Boys & Girls Club. Attached is the bout sheet with results and outstanding performances qualifying for accolades from our participating sponsors.

President Ray Cuadrado and Vice President Sonya Lamonakis agreed that this tournament has captured the heart and soul of the boxing community in the Metropolitan area. “The combination of the finals at Madison Square Garden and the allure of being a qualifier to the National Golden Gloves as Metro’s Premier Tournament has embedded in the collective psyche of boxing fans. Tonight I saw boxing fans come out that haven’t been at a USA Boxing event since 2012,” said Sonya. Tournament proceeds will help send Elite Division champions to the National Golden Gloves in Pennsylvania this May.

This Friday , tournament competition continues at The Knights of Columbus in Mineola, NY

To see streaming on Millions. co