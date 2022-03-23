Richardson Hitchins: “If Floyd [Mayweather] Put The Gas On Me, I Think He Would Have Another Star”

By: Hans Themistode

Just a few years ago, Richardson Hitchins couldn’t stop himself from smiling.

After making a name for himself in the amateur ranks, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was pleased by what he saw from Hitchins. So, at his first available opportunity, the newly inducted Hall of Famer grabbed the nearest pen and paper and inked Hitchins to his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions.

With Hitchins believing that he could become one of the more notable names in the sport of boxing, he envisioned world titles and piles of cash falling at his feet. But, since placing his name on the dotted line in 2017, Hitchins hasn’t been pleased with where his career has gone so far.

More than anything, Hitchins, who holds a spotless record through 13 professional contests, views himself as a no doubt, can’t miss future star in the sport of boxing. In his view, if Mayweather wasn’t listless when it comes to his personal career, there would be much more buzz surrounding his name.

“I feel like I’m a big dog in the 140 pound in the division,” said Hitchins during an interview with YSM Sports Media. “They just not giving me my opportunity. My promoter is not believing in me the way they should believe in me. If Floyd put the gas on me and get me more active, I think he would have another star. He told me he would put me in position to be fighting for a title to get to that star status but I don’t really see him doing that.”

When Hitchins initially signed, the relationship between himself and Mayweather Promotions appeared to be a perfect match. The New York native fought three times in both 2017 and 2018. His activity level would only increase in 2019, as he stepped through the ropes on four perfect occasions.

However, since then, Hitchins has been pushed to the sidelines. In 2020, Hitchins entered the ring just twice. In 2021, only once did he compete. As Hitchins continues to sharpen his tools behind the scenes, the 24-year-old is craving more public notoriety.

Previously, in his most recent showing, Hitchins made it look incredibly easy against former highly touted prospect, Malik Hawkins. One fight prior, Hitchins dominated former world titlist, Argenis Mendez.

Presently, although it’s still relatively early in the career of Hitchins, he’s urging Mayweather to place more of an emphasis on his development and budding star power. Even now, with only 13 contests under his belt, Hitchins believes he’s capable of not only competing with the best fighters at 140 pounds but defeating them.

Ultimately, in Hitchins view, Mayweather Promotions appears to be more focused on Gervonta “Tank” Davis. That said, Hitchins is fully aware that at some point, the spotlight will fall squarely on him. And when that does occur, he believes the rest of the world will quickly find out what he already knows.

“With me getting a fight with Josh Taylor and them, it’s not a problem with me if I’m ready or not, it’s a problem with my activity level. I’m not fighting. If my promoter really stand behind me and keeps me active and keeps the public seeing me on TV, I’ll be on another level. They focus is on other fighters like Tank and other fighters that Al [Haymon] got. I feel like they focus isn’t really on me. When that focus gets to me, y’all will see that I’m an upper-echelon fighter.”