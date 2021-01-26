Regis Prograis Wants Danny Garcia: “I Can Beat Him Very, Easily – I Think I Whoop Him Bad”

By: Hans Themistode

Despite only a limited amount of seats available due to the current worldwide pandemic, former Jr welterweight world champion Regis Prograis simply couldn’t miss out on the live-action. Roughly one month ago, unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., had a dominant performance former titlist, Danny Garcia.

Danny Garcia, left, is hit by Errol Spence Jr. during the WBC IBF welterweight championship boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

While many agreed that Spence Jr. controlled much of the action, most applauded Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) for his efforts. However, with a perfect view of their showdown from his ringside seat, Prograis had a much different perspective of how the Philadelphia native performed on the night.

“I was at the fight with him and Errol and he didn’t look that good,” said Prograis during an interview with IFL TV. “He just didn’t look that good to me.”

For Garcia, losses in his biggest matchups at 147 pounds have become the norm. Prior to his defeat against Spence Jr., the Philadelphia product dropped a pair of decision losses at the hands of Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman.

Although his stature at 140 pounds could seldom if ever be questioned, Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) has difficulty viewing him as a legit threat in his second weight class.

“He was good at 140 don’t get me wrong, he was real good, he did his thing. All the big fights he came through but at 147, not so much. He’s not that good at 147. They call him a cherry picker and all that type of stuff but I still respect Danny.”

At the moment, Prograis is still enjoying his highlight-worthy knockout win over Juan Heraldez on Halloween night just last year. Although he dropped his WBA world title in his previous contest against Josh Taylor, Prograis has reiterated his desire to stick around in the division until he regains championship status. The moment he’s able to wrap gold around his waist once again, the newly turned 32-year-old plans on moving up in weight.

While he’s still fully focused on his immediate goals, Prograis would love for Garcia to introduce him to the welterweight division when the time comes.

“I think once I go up to 147 that’s a fight that I would definitely want for sure. Maybe my introduction fight into the division.”

With the credentials of Garcia, no one has considered him an easy target. In the mind of Prograis however, the former two-division belt holder would be easy pickings.

“I think I would beat him easily. I think I beat him way worst than Errol beat him. I can beat him very, very easily. I think I whoop him bad. I think I can shut him out. I’m not even going to say I can knock him out, he’s never been knocked out and he definitely has a tough chin but I think I can pitch a shutout against Danny.”