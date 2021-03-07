Regis Prograis To Gervonta Davis: “Don’t Mention My F*cking Name If You Don’t Want No Smoke, Lets Get It Popping”

By: Hans Themistode

Two division world champion Gervonta Davis took offense to a poll that was posted on Twitter. The survey asked viewers to vote on a dream match of sorts between Davis and former 140-pound champion Regis Prograis.

Not amused in the slightest, the Baltimore native took the time to express how their contest would go down.

“I will beat the shit out of this bum ass n**ga,” said Davis on his Twitter account.

Seemingly minding his own business, Prograis got wind of what Davis said and responded immediately.

“Little boy don’t mention my f*cking name if you don’t want no smoke,” said Prograis. “I ain’t for this back and forth shit. I’m ready to wreck something, lets get it popping.”

Normally, the trash talk between Prograis and Davis would be viewed as harmless. However, with Davis rumored to be moving up to the same weight class as Prograis to take on WBA 140 pound “Regular” titlist Mario Barrios this summer, there’s reason to believe that a future showdown between the pair could come to fruition.

Davis though, has never been on the agenda of Prograis. The former belt holder has always kept his attention locked and loaded on once again becoming a world champion. In late October of 2019, the New Orleans native lost his lone bout at the hands of Josh Taylor in a unification contest at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.

He’s bounced back since then, stopping Juan Heraldez in the third round on, ironically enough, the undercard of Davis last ring appearance against Leo Santa Cruz on Halloween night last year.

Prograis, 32, isn’t the only one who walked away with a knockout win on that night as Davis also scored a stoppage victory of his own. His would come in the sixth round after a back and forth five rounds.

With Davis showing no remorse in how he believes a matchup between them would go, Prograis is incredulous that so many boxing fans actually side with the well-known knockout artist.

If Davis and his handlers are so firmly under the belief that he would in fact stop him, then the former belt holder urges them to pick up the phone and give him a call. With that said, Prograis assumes that his cell phone won’t be ringing anytime soon.

“Y’all really think Tank could f*ck with me? I mean know he’s popular and he’s a pretty good fighter but I would hurt that little boy. Floyd would never let him close to me. They’ll need a restraining order after f*cking with me.”

Despite the back and forth theatrics, Prograis is solely focused on his next contest which is quickly arriving in just over a month when he takes on Ivan Redkach in Atlanta Georgia.