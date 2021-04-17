Regis Prograis Supremely Confident In Ivan Redkach Showdown: “Only Thing I Got To Worry About Is Which Hand I’m Gonna Knock This Mother F*cker Out With”

By: Hans Themistode

Most of the boxing world views Ivan Redkach as having little to no chance against former 140-pound world champion Regis Prograis. Not to toot his own horn, but Prograis feels the same exact way. The two are slated to face off later on tonight at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta later as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs Ben Askren.

Although the chances of his defeat are slim, something extremely urgent has caught the attention of Prograis. A question that has been bothering him for quite some time.

“I got to worry about which hand I’m going to knock this mother f*cker out with,” said Prograis during an interview with BoxingInsider.com. “That is literally it.”

Prograis, 32, is fresh off a third-round destruction against fringe contender Juan Heraldez in October of 2020. With the New Orleans, Louisiana native’s propensity for ending fights much earlier than scheduled, he plans on doing the same thing later on tonight.

Regardless of the overwhelming majority believing Prograis will take the victory with relative ease, Prograis gets serious for a moment as he points out the danger in facing the fringe contender.

“Me and Ivan sparred so we know each other real well. He has a good left uppercut and he has sneaky power. He’s not a strong person physically but he has some sneaky power in his punches. He has some pop. But yea, the only thing I got to worry about is which hand I’m gonna knock this mother f*cker out with.”

For Redkach, his move to the 147-pound division was both short-lived and unsuccessful. After failing to win a world title in the 140-pound division, Redkach opted to move up in weight in June of 2019. Things couldn’t have started any better as Redkach stopped former world champion, Devon Alexander, in the sixth round. His good fortune however, came to an immediate end six months later as former two-division star, Danny Garcia, cruised to a clear decision victory.

While Prograis aims to make it two in a row, he’s more fixated on the pot of gold that could be awaiting him should he take care of business later on tonight.

“I still want to be a world champion at 140. After I pick up this win, that’ll just put me one step closer.”