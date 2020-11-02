Regis Prograis: “I Still Believe I’m The Best At 140, I Want To Be Champion Again”

By: Hans Themistode

Regis Prograis warned those who are in his 140 pound weight class, that although he suffered the first loss of his career late last year, that he wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

This past Saturday night on Showtime Pay-Per-View, the former WBA super lightweight titlist emphatically turned his words into action. On the night, the formerly undefeated Juan Heraldez stood across from him. During much of their build up, the Mayweather promotions fighter repeatedly told Prograis that his time at the top was over. With that being said, the New Orleans Louisiana native needed only three rounds to make his opponent eat his words.

“It was a left hook,” said Prograis as he described the shot that scored a knockdown in the third round. “I took a step to my right and hit him with a perfect punch.”

The win for the former titlist was his first in just over a year. His recent spell of inactivity mostly came as a result of COVID-19. Despite his time on the sidelines, Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) simply points at the recent carnage he left in the ring when asked if he believes he’s still the best that the division has to offer.

“Of course,” said Prograis. “I still believe I’m the best at 140. I have that blemish from that Josh Taylor fight but I still feel like I’m the best and I’m going to keep proving it.”

For the 31 year old Prograis, he continues to envision championship gold draped around his shoulder. However, with unified champions Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez gearing up for a collision course sometime in 2021, the pugnacious knockout artist may have to settle for another belt holder instead.

“I want to be champion again and Mario Barrios does the WBA Regular but I want my belt back. The one that Josh Taylor took from me but still, Barrios isn’t off the table. Whatever management say is next for me. If the Barrios thing is on the table then we’ll do that.”

Becoming a world champion might be his biggest personal goal, but even those gold trinkets will play second fiddle if Prograis gets his hands on a certain fighter that he has been calling out for quite some time.

“If me and Adrien Broner fight at 140 that’s the biggest fight you can make at 140. I think that’s a huge fight. If me and him fight for no type of belts that’s going to be the biggest fight. I been wanting that fight for years now.”

As far as how a matchup between the two would play out, Prograis kept his answer short but clear.

“I think I’ll whoop his ass.”