Regis Prograis Fully Prepared For Juan Heraldez: “I’m A Fuck This Boy Up”

By: Hans Themistode

If there was anything that Regis Prograis enjoys more than fighting, it’s getting the recognition for being the best in his weight class. By all accounts, the New Orleans product was identified as such, at least according to Ring magazine.

Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) would spend time sifting through meaningless babble about fighters that did not pertain to him until he finally landed on their 140 pound rankings. For long stretches, his name would be etched at the top. Yet, following a loss to Josh Taylor in a unification match in his last ring appearance, the New Orleans native found himself usurped. Playing second fiddle isn’t something that he has grown accustomed to, so as he prepares to enter the ring for the first time this weekend since that aforementioned loss, the former world champion is still using it as motivation.

“I would open the Ring magazine and be number one for months at a time,” said Prograis during a recent press conference. “I want to get that number one spot back, I yearn for that number one spot. I was that guy at 40 and I need to get my spot back.”

Standing across from Prograis on the night will be undefeated Mayweather Promotions prospect Juan Heraldez (16-0-1, 10 KOs). The two have gone back and forth since the moment their contest was announced and continued that trend as they sat socially distanced away from each other on stage.

Despite the unsullied record of his opponent, Prograis believes he’s simply ho-hum. A win over his man isn’t good enough come fight night. Instead, the Houston resident wants the result to be emphatic.

“Either a stoppage or just a shutout basically,” said Prograis when explaining how he expects their contest to play out. “I think he’s an okay fighter but I still feel like I’m the best at 140. I was number one for a long time. In order to get my belts back, this is the first step. I know this dude is coming to fight but I’ve been training my ass off. I’m going to show the world that I’m still here. I train too hard to not be number one.”

Heraldez was mostly mum during the proceedings, but as he listened to Prograis go on and on about wanting to recapture his number one position at 140 pounds, the California native attempted to give him a reality check.

“That’s all in the past man,” said Heraldez.

The once calm demeanor of Prograis perked up once he heard the words of his opponent. With their contest only a few days away, the 31 year old implored his fans to order to the Showtime Pay-Per-View so they can witness the beating he’s going to dish out come Saturday night.

“I’m a fuck this boy up so go order Showtime.”