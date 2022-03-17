Regis Prograis Believes He’ll Easily Defeat Gervonta Davis: “I’ll Whoop Him”

By: Hans Themistode

Gervonta Davis has fluctuated up and down numerous weight classes while snagging world titles along the way over the past few years.

In 2019, following a successful run at 130 pounds, Davis made the move five pounds north to take on long-faded former champion, Yuriokis Gamboa, for the vacant WBA 135 pound crown. Davis would go on to brutalize Gamboa, stopping him in the 12th and final round. One year later, Davis moved back down to the super featherweight division, scoring a sixth-round knockout over Leo Santa Cruz.

To keep his penchant for moving through weight classes going, Davis challenged then WBA “Regular” titlist Mario Barrios, at 140 pounds. With Davis registering yet another stoppage win, the violent knockout artist has settled nicely into the lightweight division.

With a win over Isaac Cruz in December of 2021 to defend his secondary title at 135 pounds, Davis is set to return to the ring on May 28th, against Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Although Davis is firmly planting his flag in the ground at 135 pounds, Regis Prograis is hoping that he’ll change his mind.

Over the better part of the past 12 months, give or take, both Davis and Prograis have hurled verbal tirades at one another. Despite the back and forth trash talk, the former titlist at 140 pounds is currently focusing most of his efforts on his upcoming showdown against Tyrone McKenna. The two will battle it out this weekend at Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai.

Still, even with Prograis concentrating on McKenna, that didn’t stop him from detailing how a showdown between himself and Davis would ultimately play out.

“I’ll whoop him,” said Prograis during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “Too big, too fast, too strong. I got a chin, I stay active.”

In addition to Prograis vehemently backing himself in their hypothetical matchup, the well-respected former champion doesn’t believe their contest would be a closely contested one. While he respects Davis and his pernicious punching power, Prograis is confident that if they fought, it would essentially be a walk in the park.

“He is a big puncher, he does have skills, he’s a southpaw. I think sometimes he can be slick but when he gets into fight mode, he’s kinda like the same person as me, like he likes to fight. Once I get my rhythm, I think it would probably be a pretty comfortable fight. He gets hit a lot. You can’t get hit too much by me.”