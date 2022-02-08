Raymond Ford Addresses His Controversial Win Over Edward Vazquez: “I Don’t Care What Y’all Think, I Know I Won”

By: Hans Themistode

It just didn’t appear to be Raymond Ford’s night.

The highly touted featherweight prospect guaranteed a one-sided showing against fellow prospect Edward Vazquez at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona this past weekend. While Ford talked a good game, it was Vazquez who pushed the pace of the fight and landed numerous stinging blows on the 22-year-old out of Camden, New Jersey.

At the conclusion of ten full rounds, Vazquez pranced around the ring, believing he had just scored the biggest win of his pro career. Initially, it appeared as though Vazquez was correct as judge Dennis O’Connell scored the bout 96-94 in his favor. His moment of jubilation, however, was short-lived as judge Rubin Rocky Taylor scored it 98-92 in favor of Ford. Shortly after, Chris Wilson also saw things favorably on the side of Ford, handing in a scorecard of 97-93.

Once Ford was officially given the decision, he jumped on the ropes, clutching his WBA Continental of Americas title, and laughed at the crowd as they booed mercilessly. Although those who believed Vazquez won their showdown are entitled to their opinion, Ford simply couldn’t care less.

“I don’t care what y’all think,” said Ford on his social media account. “I know I won. Y’all be listening to the crowd and dumbass commentators. Boy fought in spurts, I controlled him with a jab.”

In addition to the Phoenix crowd believing that Vazquez was given a raw deal, Eddie Hearn, Ford’s promoter, also believes the young and brash 22-year-old was fortuitous on the night.

“I thought he was very lucky to get a decision,” said Hearn following the controversial outcome. “I thought the other guy won.”

Regardless of the general consensus surrounding the decision, Ford isn’t losing any sleep over it. Simply put, Ford is chalking up all of the acrimony towards the scorecard to the ambivalent nature of the sport.

“One minute they love you, the next they hate you. I don’t care bout none of y’all.”