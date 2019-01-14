Press Release: Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner Sat Night on Showtime PPV

SHOWTIME PPV will present a welterweight world championship showdown between two of boxing’s biggest stars as Manny Pacquiao makes his long-awaited return to the U.S. against must-see attraction Adrien Broner on Saturday, January 19 live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The four-fight pay-per-view event will be available to network subscribers and non-subscribers to live stream directly through the SHOWTIME® app on select platforms including, for the first time, Roku, XBOX One and Android TV. The event is also available via the SHOWTIME app on Apple mobile and AppleTV (4th Generation) devices, Amazon Fire TV devices and Android phone and tablets for $74.99. Viewers can also purchase and live stream directly on Showtime.com and via traditional cable, DBS and telco providers nationwide. Additionally, Pacquiao vs. Broner will be available through Fathom Events in movie theaters and at select bars and restaurants across the country. For more information on where the fight is available and pricing per distributor, visit SHO.com.

“Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner are undoubtedly two of boxing’s biggest stars and this must-see event will be available nearly everywhere boxing fans consume their content,” said Stephen Espinoza, President Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Pacquiao and Broner are among the most talented and athletically gifted boxers of this era, showcasing power, speed and showmanship. Add in a strong undercard of meaningful fights, and it’s the perfect way for boxing fans to kick off 2019.”

The first marquee boxing event of the year will be supported by a robust programming lineup across SHOWTIME platforms. The network will produce four installments of ALL ACCESS DAILY: PACQUIAO VS. BRONER, a daily digital series released throughout fight week on SHOWTIME Sports® social media platforms to complement the Emmy® Award-winning ALL ACCESS program airing on SHOWTIME.

Beginning with the Pacquiao vs. Broner main event press conference on Wednesday, January 16, SHOWTIME will live stream fight week events free on the SHOWTIME app and on the network’s social media channels, including Thursday’s undercard final press conference. Friday’s official weigh-in will be televised live on SHOWTIME, on the SHOWTIME app and on the network’s social media channels beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. An official pre-show will stream Saturday on the network’s social media platforms at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT leading into that evening’s live pay-per-view telecast. Hosted by sportscaster and WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, PACQUIAO VS. BRONER COUNTDOWN will feature special guests, fight analysis and highlights of the most compelling moments of fight week.

It all leads to the SHOWTIME PPV presentation of Pacquiao vs. Broner beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live from MGM Grand Garden Arena. The four-fight telecast will be called by the industry-leading announce team featuring four members of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Sports broadcasting veteran Brian Custer will host the telecast and combat sports veteran Mauro Ranallo will call the fight action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and former two-division world champion Paulie Malignaggi. Three Hall of Famers will round out the telecast team – ringside reporter Jim Gray, Steve Farhood as unofficial ringside scorer, and world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. Alejandro Luna and former world champion Raul Marquez will call the event in Spanish, available via Secondary Audio Programming (SAP). The Executive Producer of SHOWTIME PPV is David Dinkins Jr., with Bob Dunphy directing.

“My journey in this sport is still continuing,” said Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion and an elected senator in the Philippines. “I’ve accomplished everything I’ve wanted to, but I’m driven to keep my name at the top. I’m going to give the fans a vintage performance from Manny Pacquiao.”

“This win makes me an icon,” said Broner, a four-division world champion fighting out of Cincinnati, Ohio. “It makes me what I always wanted to be, and what everybody always thought I would be. A win here and I’m a legend overnight.”

The PPV telecast will feature three additional 12-round bouts. Two-division world champion Badou Jack will face unbeaten top-rated contender Marcus Browne, while former world champion Rau’shee Warren will meet Nordine Oubaali for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship. In the opening bout, unbeaten Jhack Tepora will defend his interim featherweight title against former world champion Hugo Ruiz.