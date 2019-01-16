Press Conf Quotes: Demetrius Andrade, Artur Akavov, Jorge Linares, Pablo Cesar Cano

At The Dream Hotel on Wednesday afternoon, the boxing world saw a preview of what will prove to be a fully stacked Jan. 18 Matchroom USA fight night at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden with three title fights on the main card, headlined by undefeated champion Demetrius Andrade defending his WBO World Middleweight Title against dangerous challenger Artur Akavov. The stacked card will also feature Amanda Serrano fighting for the vacant WBO World Female Super Flyweight Title, Chris Algieri making his return to the ring, TJ Doheny making his first defense of the IBF World Super Bantamweight Title, and Jorge Linares looking to retain the WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title. In a press conference, Friday night’s fighters gathered to discuss their preparations ahead of the big night, which will be broadcasted live on DAZN.

Friday’s event will stream exclusively on DAZN, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the tripleheader main card starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Demetrius Andrade

“It’s me again. Madison Square Garden. I got off the plane, got to the hotel, saw the sign, and said, ‘Damn, I need a hairstylist, get trimmed up a bit.’ It is great to be back in the ring, it has been a long time that I’ve been this active. I believe I am the best at 160 and 168 in the world. For now, I need to handle my business against Artur. But I will keep doing what I have been doing. Stay tall, black and handsome and handle my business. If you can’t attend then watch on DAZN.”

Artur Akavov

“I like New York, it’s a very nice city. Now it is time to fight. I am grateful for this chance and I also want to say thanks to Eddie, Matchroom and DAZN. I respect Demetrius as a champion, but I came here to be the victor. This is my dream and my goal.”

Chris Algieri

“This is a really an honor to be on this card with these great fighters in Madison Square Garden. I’m back. Second fight in seven weeks. I feel good and feel comfortable and my passion is still there. I am the kind of guy who doesn’t pick who he fights. We make the fights, I go to training camp and I fight. This sport is too dangerous to not be committed. My heart is in it and I want to be world champion again. If you can’t make it out to MSG, download the DAZN app so you can watch this great card. Sorry Boo Boo (Andrade), but I am looking to steal the show.”

Danny Gonzalez

“I am super excited to be part of this card. Algieri is a former world champion. This is the fight of a lifetime. I am out to shock the world. I am happy to be here but I promise that I will shock the world on Friday night.”

Jorge Linares

“I am so excited for this big, big opportunity. I am ready for 140 and I know Cano very well. He is an amazing fighter. He is strong and Mexican. But I prepared amazingly for this fight. Again, I am ready for this Friday on DAZN. After this win, then I am looking for a huge fight at 140.”

Pablo Cesar Cano

“I have been training hard for two months and I prepared well for this great opportunity for another world championship. I know a lot of you might write me off as not worthy for Linares but I will show you on Friday night that I am.”

Amanda Serrano

“These press conferences never get easier, only the fights do! I am excited for the path that women’s boxing is going. When they told me we were fighting at 115, I looked at my trainer like he was crazy. Come Friday night though, I will become a seven-division champion. I am going to go through a burger after tomorrow’s weigh in just like I am going to through her on Friday night for another title. Watch on DAZN if you can’t make it out because it is going to be a great night of boxing.”

TJ Doheny

“This is the stuff of dreams for me but I know this is where I belong. I am relatively unknown as a champion. There’s a story behind it, I went to Japan to win my belt and now I get to defend it on DAZN. I am thankful to Eddie and DAZN for this opportunity. I intend to showcase my skills this Friday. I met Linares two years ago in Vegas and I was star struck. Now I am fighting on the same card as him. It is the stuff of dreams. I am really excited to start this Matchroom deal with Eddie and DAZN.”