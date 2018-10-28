Post Fight WBSS Press Conf Quotes: Regis Prograis, Ivan Baranchyk

in a Super Lightweight quarterfinal matchup that included one knockdown, Regis Prograis defeated Terry Flanagan to advance to the World Boxing Super Series semifinal after twelve rounds of action on Saturday night. The first quarterfinal fight featured a stoppage by Ivan Baranchyk, earning him a spot in the semfinals.

Post-fight ringside and press conference quotes, as well as the main card’s results are below.

Regis Prograis

On how special tonight was: “It was super special like I always say. I wanted to bring big time boxing to back to New Orleans, and guess what I did it!”

On not being able to get the early finish: “I wasn’t really surprised. I wasn’t really worried about it. When you drop somebody and they’re hurt, they’re even more dangerous. He had a little more power, so I went out there and wanted to box, and I boxed my ass off. Some people say I can’t box, I can do that, I only got power, but I showed you I can go twelve rounds with a world class fighter.”

On any concerns going into the later rounds: “I definitely had fun. I went back to my crowd, all the people on the right side of me and told them to put your hands up! I’m having fun, it was all fun for me.”

Thoughts on the semifinals: “It doesn’t matter who the hell I fight, I’m going to win the whole thing. The Ali trophy is mine, so it doesn’t matter who I fight. New Orleans stand up, we’re coming back!”

Ivan Baranchyk

On the victory: “This was a tough fight. I feel good, I know it was a technical, but I won the fight!”

On Yigit withstanding the big shots: “Yeah he’s a tough guy and I love this! He loves to fight Mexican style, he loves the standoff, and he loves to fight. Anthony is a good guy!”

Anthony Yigit

On ref calling off the fight: “Obviously I’m a fighter. You never want a fight to be stopped. I feel like it was the right decision because I’ve been told it looks pretty bad. I don’t make those calls, that’s why we have those guys, so we have to trust them. I feel like my eye has been shut for most of the fight, so they should have stopped it earlier, or just let it continue. I need to look in the mirror. The game plan was to take him later because he was gassing out. I actually hit him to the body once or twice that I think hurt him. We were going to continue doing that, but since they stopped the fight I couldn’t fulfill the game plan.”

12-round WBSS Super Lightweight Quarterfinal Bout @ 140 lbs.

Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan

Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) def. Terry Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision

(119-108, 118-109, 117-110)

12-round WBSS Super Lightweight Quarterfinal Bout @ 140 lbs.

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit

Ivan Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs) def. Anthony Yigit (21-1-1, 7 KOs) by TKO at 3:00 of Round 7

