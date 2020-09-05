PBC Preview: Ugas-Ramos

By: Sean Crose

PBC on Fox will be airing a rare Sunday evening card on September 6th live from LA’s Microsoft Theater. The main event will present an interesting matchup between the 25-4 Yordenis Ugas and the 26-3-2 Abel Ramos. At stake will be one of the WBA’s welterweight titles (the sad thing here is that both fighters are title worthy contenders, but the WBA has so many titles that the beltholders end up having their accomplishments downplayed). Regardless, this is a match worth watching, as it features two high level boxers facing off with a lot at stake.

Ugas may be 34 years old, but he’s quite proficient at his job. Not only did he give Shawn Porter a scare last year, he was last seen besting the previously undefeated Omar Figueroa. The hard hitting 26-3-2 Ramos has also been on a hot streak as of late. The 29 year old has won his last eight in a row. Also worth considering is the fact that, up until the Covid-19 pandemic, both men tended to fight regularly, opting to stay active rather than settling for a contest every so often. Again, this is an interesting matchup.

Yordenis Ugas – Photo From Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Ramos’ nephew, the 12-0 Jesus Ramos, will also be fighting Sunday at the Microsoft Theater. The Arizona native will be facing the 14-0 Esteban Garcia. Ramos has won all but one of his fights by knockout, so there may be fireworks when he and Garcia meet for their scheduled 8 round welterweight contest. This is the kind of matchup that serves as a kind of proving ground for each rising fighter, as he moves into more dangerous territory every time he steps inside the ring.

Official Weights:

Yordenis Ugas – 147

Abel Ramos – 146

Jesus Ramos – 142.8

Estabon Garcia – 142