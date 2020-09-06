PBC On Fox: Ugas Bests Ramos For WBA Welterweight Title

By: Sean Crose

The 25-4 Yordenis Ugas faced off against the 26-3-2 Abel Ramos at LA’s Microsoft Arena Sunday night for the WBA welterweight title. It was the main event of an unusual Sunday edition of PBC on Fox, and was scheduled for twelve rounds. Ugas appeared comfortable and largely in control during the first. Ugas then effectively stabbed with his jab while stalking his man in the second. By the third, Ugas was appearing to be the more skilled of the two fighters, but Ramos was able to land on his man by round’s end.

In the fourth Ramos was able to buckle Ugas’ knees. The fifth was an exciting affair, with both men engaging aggressively. Ugas put his punches together well in the sixth. Ramos was unable to engage effectively in the seventh. The eighth saw Ramos unwilling or unable to move forward against the sharp jabbing Ugas. The ninth saw more of the same, as Ugas kept his man at bay.

Although he was breathing heavily after the tenth, Ugas showed that he was well in control of the fight. Ramos was able to land in the eleventh, but Ugas continued to pepper his man with a stinging jab. Ramos looked for clean shots in the twelfth, and even landed a few, but was simply not able to get the better of Ugas.

Ugas ended up winning by a split decision, thanks to scores of a puzzling 117-111 for Ramos, 115-113 for Ugas, and 115-113 for Ugas.