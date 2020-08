PBC on Fox Results: Juarez-Shaw

By: Sean Crose

The 7-0 Omar Juarez took on the 12-1 Willie Shaw in an 8 round junior welterweight bout that was aired live on Fox from Los Angeles on Saturday. Juarez began the fight aggressively, working his way around the ring and firing shots with frequency. Juarez was clearly a man looking for impress, and although he didn’t always land, his and activity were making their presence known.

Shaw tried to find some success of his own, but his moments of effectiveness were few and far between. Juarez, simply put, was the more aggressive of the two fighters as he earned himself an unanimous decision win by scores of 58-56, 60-54 and 59-55.