PBC On Fox Recap: Dirrell Draws With Davis

By: Sean Crose

The main event of Saturday’s PBC on Fox broadcast pitted 33-2 super middleweight Anthony Dirrell against the 15-2-0 Kyrone Davis in a scheduled 12 rounder at LA’s Shrine Exhibition Center. Dirrell played it cool in the first and landed well while Davis tried to maintain distance. Dirrell continued to play it cool in the second. By the third it seemed that Dirrell was content standing upright before his man and flicking out his jab.

Davis, who had begun to get more aggressive the previous round, continued picking up the pace in the fourth. By the end of the chapter, both men were trading leather. The fifth saw some action, as well. Davis now looked to be more comfortable than he had been in earlier rounds, and was now more at ease letting his punches go. The fighters traded in close in the sixth. The bout had become rather exciting.

Davis was throwing frequently in the seventh. Things kept up at a decent pace in the eighth. Dirrell appeared to be the more in-control of the two fighters in the ninth. Davis came out aggressively in the tenth, and continued to throw, though Dirrell continued to remain composed and able to throw effectively.

The eleventh made it clear that both men were not as fresh as they had been in previous rounds. In fact, there was a bit of holding involved in the three minute chapter. The fighters fired freely at times in the twelfth, which made for some entertaining moments in the final round. Ultimately, the judges ruled the bout a draw by scores of 115-113 for Davis, 115-113 for Dirrell, and 114-114 even.