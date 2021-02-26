Listen Now:  
Anthony Dirrell: “If I Train The Right Way, Nobody Can Beat Me”
Posted on 02/26/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Anthony Dirrell isn’t exactly looking past fringe contender Kyrone Davis, but he does view a win over him as somewhat of a formality. The former two-time super middleweight champion is set to take on Davis this Saturday night at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles California.

For Davis, he’s spent the vast majority of his career campaigning between 154 and 160 pounds. So with his contest against Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs) set to take place at a career-high weight for him, Dirrell simply doesn’t see any advantages his opponent has over him.

“I’m faster and I’m bigger,” said Dirrell during a zoom press conference. “It’s a lose-lose for him. I think he bit off a little more than he can chew.”

Dirrell, 36, has spent roughly one and a half years idle on the sidelines. The Flint Michigan native was last seen on the wrong end of a knockout loss at the hands of former WBC belt holder David Benavidez. Regardless of the loss to both Benavidez and Badou Jack in 2015, Dirrell is under the impression that he’s unbeatable as long as his preparation is on point and his mind is in the right place.

“I know what I bring to the table. If I train the right way, nobody can beat me.”

For Dirrell, he’ll get a chance to prove whether the time away from the ring has made him a better fighter or simply deteriorated his skills. Their main event is slated as part one of a WBC eliminator contest. Part two comes roughly two weeks later when David Benavidez squares off against Ronald Ellis.

At the moment, Dirrell isn’t focused on what could ultimately result in another title shot and a bit of revenge on Benavidez should he come out with the win. Instead, he’s locked in on Davis and Davis alone.

As for how Dirrell views their contest shaking out, he used the words of Davis against him.

At some point, Dirrell was told that his opponent is one who enjoys doing yoga. But while it tends to relax those who do it, Dirrell plans on implementing his own twist to the yoga lesson he’ll be teaching Davis this Saturday night.

“He said he do yoga so I’m a stretch him out.” 

Leave a Comment

