PBC On Fox: Ramos Mows Through Garcia

The 14-0 Estaban Garcia faced off against the 12-0 Jesus Ramos in the first fight of the PBC on Fox card Sunday night. The first round of the scheduled eight round junior welterweight battle, which went down at LA’s Microsoft Theater, was something of a feeling out process for each fighter.

Ramos came alive in the second, however. Starting off by using his solid jab and height advantage, the Arizona native went on to land clean. Having clearly hurt his man, Ramos unloaded, leading the referee to smartly stop the fight. It was an impressive showing for the rising 19 year old.