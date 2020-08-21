PBC On Fox Preview: Porter-Formella

By: Sean Crose

Shawn Porter, 30-3-1, returns to the ring this Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles when he faces 22-0 Sebastian Formella in a scheduled 12 rounder that will be aired live on FOX beginning at 8 PM Eastern Time. Porter was last in the ring last year when he lost a close one to welterweight star Errol Spence Jr in a title unifier. Although he came up short on the judge’s scorecards, the bout was exciting enough for Porter to still be regarded at the top of this game. Now, with almost a year away from the ring thanks to the Covid-19 Pandemic, he’ll be wanting to impress.

As for Formella, the German fighter hasn’t lost a single bout and will clearly be looking to make the best of what is surely a golden opportunity. A shocking win over Porter – and a win will certainly be shocking – will catapult the man’s standing among the red hot welterweight division. Formella, whose last fight was a UD win over Roberto Arriaza last January, will be facing the first truly big name in his career when the bell ring’s for Saturday’s action. Although seen as a less than menacing foe, the 33 year old has expressed confidence that he will make the most out of his American debut this weekend.

The 14-0-1 Sebastian Fondura will also appear on Saturday’s card. The 6’6 (you read that right) super welterweight will engage in a scheduled 10 round affair with the 21-4-1 Nathaniel Gallimore. On paper at least, this looks like a showcase fight for the towering Fondura, whose last match was a February decision win over Daniel Lewis. Gallimore, whose last bout resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Erickson Lubin last February, has only won one of his previous four fights. A win over Fondura would certainly alter Gallimore’s career trajectory.