Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Pacquiao-Ugas Undercard Preview: Victor Ortiz-Robert Guerrero, Julio Ceja-Mark Magsayo, Carlos Castro-Oscar Escandon

Posted on 08/21/2021

By: Sean Crose

The broadcast undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenas Ugas welterweight throwdown is admittedly fascinating. This isn’t because anything ground breaking is going to happen, but because it involves fighters whose pairing sparks interest. Of note here is the Victor Ortiz-Robert Guerrero match. These two men were pretty big names in the welterweight division not all that long ago. Indeed, both fighters were in pay per view events against the great Floyd Mayweather. Guerrero was easily handled by Mayweather, while Ortiz went out in spectacular fashion, after Mayweather sucker punched him in response to a blatant Ortiz foul.

Guerrero and Ortiz never met in their primes, but it’s somewhat fascinating (why, I really can’t explain) to see these two get in on now. Their welterweight battle is scheduled for 10 rounds. The 32-6-3 Ortiz was last in action way back in 2018, when he battled Devon Alexander to a draw. Guerrero last fought in 2019, when the judges awarded him an unanimous decision win over Gerald Thomas. Both fighters are likely to see tonight’s battle as an opportunity to get back in the thick of the welterweight division. And who knows? Both men are considerably younger than the 42 year old Pacquiao.

Photo by Gene Blevins/Hogan Photos

The 26-0 featherweight Carlos Castro will also appear on Saturday’s undercard. He’ll be facing the 26-0 Oscar Escandon in a scheduled 10 rounder for a minor WBC belt. The 27 year old Castro is clearly a fighter on the rise. The 37 year old Escandon, however, is no soft touch. In his last outing the Columbian veteran knocked out the 23-0 Jhack Tepora in the first round. What’s more, most of Escandon’s losses have come at the gloved hands of name fighters like Brandon Figueroa. Escandon doesn’t seem to have the strongest chin…but Castro isn’t exactly a knockout artist, either.

The 22-0 featherweight Mark Magsayo will be on Saturday’s broadcast as well. The 26 year old Filipino will square off against the 28 year old Julio Ceja in a scheduled 12 rounder. The undefeated Magsayo was last in the ring back in April when he knocked out Pablo Cruz in the fourth round. The 32-4-2 Ceja was last in action in 2019, when, after coming in overweight on the scales, he battled the aforementioned Figueroa to a draw.

Tonight’s Pacquiao-Ugas card will be broadcast live on pay per view from Vegas’ T-Mobile arena beginning at 9 PM eastern time.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Manny Pacquiao On John Riel Casimero Vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux: "It Was Like Manny Pacquiao Vs. Floyd Mayweather"
August 16th
Calvin Ford Sends Message To Keith Thurman Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Rumors: "You’ve Been Beat, So You Know How To Be Beat"
August 14th
Brian Castano: "I Would Like To Fight Errol Spence"
August 17th
Manny Pacquiao: "I Didn’t Like That Someone Took My Belt Without Challenging Me In The Ring"
August 19th
David Haye Believes Oleksandr Usyk Has Virtually No Chance Against Anthony Joshua: "It’s Going To Be Pretty Devastating"
August 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend