Otto Wallin Takes on Travis Kauffman on August 15th

By: Hans Themistode

For six years, the name Otto Wallin was an obscure one. Yet in the span of 36 minutes, the Swedish born fighter became a bonafide contender.

On September 14th, of 2019, Wallin walked into a heavyweight showdown against Tyson Fury without a prayer in the world. A paycheck and a pat on the back were the rewards awaiting Wallin after the contest. Yet after 12 rounds, he earned his respect. The previously undefeated contender bloodied Fury and seemed to be on his way to a Buster Douglas-esque upset. However, a second half rally by the champion closed the book on any Cinderella stories on the night.

Now, nearly one year later, Wallin returns to the ring on August 15th, against Travis Kauffman. The two will co- main event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as part of a three bout Showtime telecast.

For Wallin, his new found popularity was something he wanted to take advantage of much sooner. Unfortunately for the Swedish native, he was bitten with the injury bug. A fractured left foot forced his March 28th, contest against former champion Lucas Browne to the scrap heap. To make matters worse, he also contracted COVID-19 and felt the effects immediately.

Wallin complained of a loss of taste and smell, amongst other issues. He has since fully recovered and is now set to return to the ring.

As for Kauffman, his career has been a rollercoaster as of late. He has gone 2-2 over his past four fights with a no contest against Chris Arreola Sandwiched in between. Much like Wallin, activity has not been his friend as of late as he was last seen in the ring against Luis Ortiz in December of 2018. Kauffman was dropped three times during the bout before getting stopped in the final round.