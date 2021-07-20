Listen Now:  
Oscar Valdez Will Defend His WBC Crown Against Robson Conceicao

Posted on 07/20/2021

By: Hans Themistode

After picking up the biggest win of his career, Oscar Valdez won’t receive a soft touch in his return to the ring.

The current WBC super featherweight world titlist made it look extremely easy in his previous ring appearance against Miguel Berchelt. Although Valdez was viewed as the prohibited underdog, the Mexican native registered three knockdowns on the night before ultimately closing the show in the 10th.

Now, for his first title defense, Valdez will take on Robson Conceicao, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist who’s had little to no trouble in the pro ranks. The two are set to clash in Valdez’s home away from home in Tucson Arizona. Needless to say, the WBC belt holder was grinning from ear to ear once he was given the news.

“I am very excited to fight in my second home, Tucson, Arizona, where I will have my first defense of the WBC super featherweight world title,” said Valdez. “It motivates me to know that I will defend the title in front of my friends and my family, and I will be willing to put it on the line as in all my fights. I’m coming to give a great show to my people, and I can’t wait to see you on Sept. 10.”

While Conceicao figures to be a considerable underdog, he’ll march into their showdown with several physical advantages including a five-inch height and four-inch reach advantage. The Brazilian is coming off a destructive seventh-round win over Jesus Antonio Ahumada on April 10th. Although he refrained from guaranteeing he would also leave Valdez comatose, he did assure everyone that he’ll exit the ring that Saturday night with the world title of Valdez wrapped around his waist.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this opportunity, and that’s why I’m training with great determination,” said Conceicao. “I will represent my family and Brazil. I already won a gold medal for my country and now I will bring home a world title. With great determination, I will deliver a great performance. It will be a true spectacle!”

