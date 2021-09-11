Oscar Valdez: “We Want The Winner Of Shakur Stevenson And Jamel Herring”

By: Hans Themistode

Oscar Valdez was expecting a much more arduous and fan-friendly fight.

The WBC super featherweight titleholder had hoped that former Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao would bite down on his mouthpiece and fight him. Yet, as the 30-year-old Valdez grew frustrated during their showdown, which took place at Casino De Sol’s AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona, he realized that a firefight simply wasn’t meant to be.

“I’m sorry I didn’t give you guys a knockout or a great fight,” said Valdez following his unanimous decision victory. “It’s hard to hit somebody when they’re running the whole fight.”

Despite what Valdez deemed as “running” the Mexican native protracted his title reign with a close and somewhat controversial decision. Now, with Conceicao behind him, Valdez is already eyeing his next opponent.

“We all want the winner of Shakur Stevenson and Jamel Herring,” said Valdez. “Let’s do it.”

On October 23rd, both Stevenson and Herring will settle their ongoing differences in the ring. While Herring’s WBO super featherweight title reign may have spanned over two years, the former Marine finds himself pegged as a significant underdog on the night.

Although wins against the likes of Lamont Roach and Carl Frampton have vaulted him towards the top of the 130-pound charts, Stevenson is viewed as a generational talent. The former 2016 Olympic silver medalist has been flawless during his brief career, rarely losing any rounds against his opponents and earning championship status in just his 13th pro fight against Joet Gonzalez at 126 pounds.

Seemingly uninterested in who comes out victorious during their showdown, Valdez had little to nothing to say in terms of choosing a winner. Instead, Valdez opted to tip his cap to both fighters and simply wants to share the ring with whoever is holding the WBO 130-pound title at the end of the night.

“Their great fighters, great champions. The best has to fight the best.”