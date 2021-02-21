Oscar Valdez Shuts Up Everyone, KO’s Miguel Berchelt In The 10th

Everyone expected for there to be a knockout, however, no one believed that it would be coming from the smaller man.

Oscar Valdez could care less what his doubters said going into his super featherweight showdown against WBC belt holder Miguel Berchelt. If he did, he probably wouldn’t have gotten the win he was looking for.

The former WBO featherweight titlist surprisingly bullied his man early and often. Neither the power of Berchelt nor his presence made a difference in this one as he found himself down on the mat on several occasions.

With Berchelt losing by a healthy margin, Valdez avoided the desperate onslaught of his man and landed a walk off knockout win in the 10th.

The moment the shot landed, Berchelt was essentially comatose. From there, no count was needed as the contest was waved off and Valdez was crowned champion.