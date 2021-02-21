Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Oscar Valdez Shuts Up Everyone, KO’s Miguel Berchelt In The 10th
Posted on 02/21/2021

Everyone expected for there to be a knockout, however, no one believed that it would be coming from the smaller man.

Oscar Valdez could care less what his doubters said going into his super featherweight showdown against WBC belt holder Miguel Berchelt. If he did, he probably wouldn’t have gotten the win he was looking for.

The former WBO featherweight titlist surprisingly bullied his man early and often. Neither the power of Berchelt nor his presence made a difference in this one as he found himself down on the mat on several occasions.

With Berchelt losing by a healthy margin, Valdez avoided the desperate onslaught of his man and landed a walk off knockout win in the 10th.

The moment the shot landed, Berchelt was essentially comatose. From there, no count was needed as the contest was waved off and Valdez was crowned champion.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford Moving Past Errol Spence Jr.: "You Will Never Hear Me Asking For That Fight Ever Again"
February 14th
Freddie Roach On Manny Pacquiao: "I’d Like To Go With Ryan (Garcia) First"
February 14th
Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao: “He Wasn’t Hitting Me”
February 16th
Mikey Garcia Knows Exactly Who He Wants Next: “I Would Go After Ugas”
February 17th
Andre Ward: "Retired Or Not, I Don't Believe Any Fighter Can Beat Me"
February 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY