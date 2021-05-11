Listen Now:  
Oscar Valdez: “I Think Shakur (Stevenson) Can Beat Gervonta (Davis) But I Would Go With Gervonta”

Posted on 05/11/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Although it took place several months ago, Oscar Valdez hasn’t stopped smiling since defeating Miguel Berchelt in late February. The win for Valdez allowed him to wrap the WBC super featherweight world title around his waist.

Now, looking ahead, Valdez is currently weighing his options. Amongst them, is a showdown with former Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson. The two have jarred back and forth and appear willing to face one another in the near future. While that option is appealing, so is a showdown against multiple division titlist Gervonta Davis. The Baltimore native is currently scheduled to move up to 140 pounds in an effort to become a three-division world champion as he takes on WBA ‘Regular’ belt holder, Mario Barrios.

If for some reason, Davis decides to drop back down in weight, Valdez would love to step into the ring with him.

“I think he would be one of my toughest fights,” said Valdez during an interview with BoxingInsider.com “I know he struggles to make weight but he did make it for his last fight against Leo Santa Cruz. Me and him would be a great fight.”

Any talks of a matchup between Valdez and Davis will be met with immediate fulmination from Stevenson. After moving up in weight in 2020, the New Jersey native promptly shifted his attention to Valdez, consistently calling for a matchup between them.

By no means is Valdez avoiding any of the competition at 130 pounds but he simply views Davis as the more dangerous and interesting contest. If by chance, Stevenson opted to move away from Valdez and chase a showdown against Davis, Valdez views it as an extremely competitive contest. With that said, if forced to make a pick, Valdez grinds his teeth before ultimately making his selection.

“I think styles make fights. I think Shakur can beat Gervonta but I would go with Gervonta. He’s a strong, strong guy.”

