Oscar Valdez: “I Think A Great Fight I Would Like Is Gervonta Davis”

By: Hans Themistode

Oscar Valdez still has his head in the clouds at the moment. The now two-division star, picked up the biggest win of his career earlier this year against Miguel Berchelt. Going into their showdown, Valdez was given slim odds to pick up the win according to the betting world.

With Valdez (29-0 23 KOs) moving up in weight and Berchelt stopping 15 of his past 16 opponents, Valdez was expected to be in for a tough night. With that said, the fights are won in the ring, not on paper. Valdez made it look incredibly easy when the two faced off, dropping Berchelt in rounds four and nine before ending things with a perfectly timed right hand that left Berchelt comatose the moment it landed.

Although he has no idea when he’ll be stepping into the ring next, Valdez is in no mood to face a soft touch. In fact, if the business of boxing could be left out of it, he knows exactly who he would be facing next.

“I think a great fight I would like is Gervonta Davis,” said Valdez during an interview with Fight Hub TV.

Davis, 26, sat back like most of the world as he observed Valdez take care of business against Berchelt. With fans of the Baltimore native fantasizing of a fun back and forth contest between the pair, the hard-hitting two-division world champion was incredulous to the mere thought that their contest would be competitive.

“I’ll tuck him in like a baby,” said Davis following the win of Valdez on his Twitter account.

Davis, of course, is fresh off a big win of his own, a sixth-round knockout over former multiple division titlist Leo Santa Cruz on Halloween night last year. Since then, strong rumors have circulated that Davis will move up from his normal 130-135 pound weight division, to take on WBA “Regular” super lightweight champion Mario Barrios this summer. Regardless of whether a deal falls in place or not, Valdez would love to throw his name into the mix to take on the hard-hitting Davis (24-0, 23 KOs). In his opinion, with the nonstop barrage of punches both have been known to throw, in addition to the most recent win of Davis, Valdez views their possible showdown as one that the fans should be dreaming of.

“I think that’s an attractive fight that the fans would enjoy,” explained Valdez. “He has a great style and he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in a fashionable way. He’s an aggressive fight and I think that’s a fight that the fans would enjoy.”