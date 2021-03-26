Oscar De La Hoya: “July 3rd, I’m Making My Comeback”

By: Hans Themistode

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Oscar De La Hoya never considered walking back into the ring again. After spending 16 years of his life throwing fists at the professional level and countless ones fighting as an amateur, De La Hoya had enough.

Yet, as he continued to watch some of his former contemporaries including Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. return to the ring, the former six-division world champion started itching to get back.

Now, after spending the past several months whipping his body back into fighting shape, De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) believes he’s ready to see what he’s got.

“July 3rd, I’m making my comeback,” said De La Hoya during a quick interview.

The 2014 Hall of Famers recently announced contest is expected to take place on Triller as part of a PPV event. In terms of who he will be taking on, the former Olympic Gold medalist was mum’s the word.

It’s been roughly 13 years since De La Hoya has entered the ring. He was last seen in December of 2008 receiving a one-sided beating at the hands of Manny Pacquiao. On the night, De La Hoya was bloodied, beat down and ultimately stopped in the eighth round.

The now 48-year-old has revealed on numerous occasions that his desire to return to the ring stems from former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. De La Hoya was taken aback as he watched Tyson shed his retirement weight and regain his reflexes to somewhat resemble his former self. Since then, De La Hoya has worked tirelessly to return to form as well.

A location for the event has yet to be revealed as of now.