Oleksandr Usyk Addresses Russia In Video: “What Hitler Didn’t Do, Your President Continues To Do”

Posted on 01/19/2023

By: Sean Crose

In a video released earlier this week, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk addressed the nation of Russia. Usyk is Ukrainian and has helped his country’s defenses during the almost year long war between his nation and Russia. “You attacked Ukraine,” he says in the video (via translation from Newsweek) supposedly to protect Russians who do not want your protection.”

Usyk goes on to indicate that the same excuse/tactic has been employed by the former Soviet Union before. “The same way you attacked Czechoslovakia years ago,” Usyk continues, “you came to other cities and to Georgia, et cetera.”

The undefeated fighter then argues that Russia isn’t helping anyone with its invasion of Ukraine, which began last February, least of all the Russian people. “You come everywhere with protection,” says Usyk, “but you do not protect Russians in Russia itself. You do not protect them in any way.”

Usyk wrapped up his talk, which lasted for about half a minute, by comparing Russia’s current actions to those of Nazi Germany, although Putin himself has accused Ukraine of fascism. “You are fighting against fascism and nazism (sic) which does not exist,” said Usyk.” You are the Third Reich in all the variety of its manifestations. What Hitler didn’t do, your president continues to do. Can you imagine? Yes.”

With that in mind, Usyk has been showing a lighter side to his personality as well as of late. He’s taken to ribbing Tyson Fury, who he’s in negotiations with to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. “Belly,” he calls out in a social media post, “where are you?”

Fury, of course, has launched his own social media war on Usyk, referring to him as a “middleweight,” since there is a large size discrepancy between Usyk and the 6’9 WBC and lineal heavyweight champion.

