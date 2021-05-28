Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire: Weigh-in Results

By: Hans Themistode

With Nonito Donaire (17-0, 12 KOs) ready to strap gold around his waist once again and Nordine Oubaali (40-6, 26 KOs) on the cusp of nabbing the biggest win of his career, both men proved how much their upcoming showdown means as they tipped the scale weighing the exact same.

At the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, former multiple division titlist Nonito Donaire and Nordine Oubaali faced off one final time before their contest. A confident Donaire stepped to the scale first and checked in at 117.6 pounds. Once he flexed and posed for pictures, an excited Oubaali did the same, also registering at 117.6 pounds.

Twice before was their WBC bantamweight title fight scheduled and postponed due to COVID-19. Thanks to several unwanted delays, both men have been out of the ring for roughly a year and a half.

Donaire, 38, will look to prove that his most recent performance against pound-for-pound star, Naoya Inoue, was more than just a last hurrah. Despite heading into their showdown as a considerable underdog, Donaire performed well against the undefeated puncher and gave him his most difficult fight to date, breaking his orbital bone in the process. While he came up short, his efforts landed him with another world title opportunity against Oubaali.

With a considerable amount of ring rust, Oubaali is hoping to get acclimated to likely future Hall of Famer as soon the opening bell rings. The French native last defended his title against Takuma Inoue, the younger brother of Naoya Inoue a year and a half ago, winning a wide decision.

The event kicks off tomorrow night on Showtime at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.