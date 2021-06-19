Nonito Donaire Replaces Guillermo Rigondeaux, Will Now Face John Riel Casimero On August 14th

By: Hans Themistode

After defying the odds by becoming the oldest bantamweight champion at the age of 38, Nonito Donaire will look to lace his shoulders with even more gold.

In an abrupt change of events, Donaire will now take on WBO titlist, John Riel Casimero on August 14th. Originally, Casimero was set to take on former champion, Guillermo Rigondeaux. The Cuban native isn’t injured but Al Haymon, head man in charge at Premier Boxing Champions, has decided to make a unification bout instead. Although Rigondeaux has been moved from the main event, he will still make an appearance on the undercard. Should he win against his new opponent, the crafty southpaw could face the winner of the new main event.

Donaire, as previously mentioned, become the oldest champion in bantamweight history just a few weeks ago. The 38-year-old walked into his showdown against Nordine Oubaali as a considerable underdog. Yet, it was the Filipino native who waltzed into Dignity Health Sports Park and laid a beating on the former champion. Oubaali would hit the deck twice in the third round and once more in the fourth before their contest was officially waved off. Ironically enough, if Donaire and Rigondeaux come out victorious, it’ll set up a rematch almost a decade in the making.

In April of 2013, Donaire, who held the WBA and WBO super bantamweight titles, took on Rigondeaux at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. While Donaire was considered a pound-for-pound star at the time, Rigondeaux easily outboxed him to win his world titles.

As for Casimero, he picked up his sixth stoppage win a row late last year as he destroyed fringe contender Duke Micah.