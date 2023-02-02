Mutual Dislike Permeates Vulgar Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Press Conference

By: Sean Crose

They really don’t like each other, folks.

Former world titlists David Benavidez and Caleb Plant had a press conference to kick off the pre fight hype for their March 25th pay per view throwdown in Las Vegas. “The narrative of me being pressured or bullied or cornered into having to fight him (Benavidez) is not the case,” Plant said. “I’m exactly where I want to be. I’m in the fight that I want.”

Photo: Showtime

Plant then took to ribbing Benavidez for previous incidents of missing weight and being caught with cocaine in his system. “March 25th, you don’t got to worry about me pulling out,” he told Benavidez. “I’m gonna show up…and when I show up, I show up on weight, and I don’t test positive for cocaine neither. I’m gonna whoop his ass ”

Benavidez, however, had things of his own to say. After getting out of his seat in anger, he took to the podium himself. “There’s been a lot of shit talking going back and forth, but on March 25th I get to put hands on Caleb Plant,” he said. “And trust me when I say I’m going to beat the living shit out of you, pussy.” Ah, but he wasn’t done. “And then,” he continued, “when you’re on the fuckin’ ground, bleeding from your fuckin’ mouth you’ll learn how to respect a real fuckin’ monster.”

The truth is that both fighters are highly skilled. Benavidez has a frightening degree of power while Plant is an expert boxer who isn’t easy to intimidate. “I don’t like Caleb Plant at all,” said Benavidez, “but I wanna thank him for bringing this animal out of me.” The winner of the fight will be in line to face Canelo Alvarez himself, who still rules supreme over the super middleweight division. Canelo has bested Plant once already. He’s never faced Benavidez in the ring…and least not yet.

This should be quite the battle.