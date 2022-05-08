Listen Now:  
Montana Love Tested, Wins Unanimous Decision Over Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

Posted on 05/08/2022

Montana Love has never been short on bravado.

The flamboyant 140 pounder sauntered his way to the ring in front of a fairly jam-packed crowd in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, being accompanied by his pet dog. Love smiled, danced, and took in the sights. But while he appeared to be enjoying the moment, he made sure to take care of business.

Love cautiously stepped to the middle of the ring as fringe contender, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, eagerly followed suit. In an effort to use his four-inch reach advantage, Gollaz stuck his jab into the face of his man early and often. A smiling Love dipped low, carefully evading Gollaz’s persistent jab. Moments later, Love connected on his first blow of the night, a straight left hand. Just mere seconds later, history repeated itself as Love connected once again with a straight left hand. This time, Gollaz hit the deck.

As Love waltzed back to the center of the ring to begin the second round, Gollaz made him pay for his excessive confidence. In a quick and seemingly inconsequential exchange, Gollaz connected on an overhand right, sending Love to the deck.

For the duration of the round, Love backpedaled, moved cautiously, and attempted to hold until his legs were underneath him.

Well aware of his man’s power, Love boxed a more calculated fight for the remainder of the bout. At times, he landed his vaunted straight left hand, while using his defensive acumen to remain out of harm’s way.

While it may have resulted in Love being vehemently booed by the Las Vegas, crowd, he was given the fairly wide unanimous decision victory.

