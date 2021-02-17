Mikey Garcia Knows Exactly Who He Wants Next: “I Would Go After Ugas”

By: Hans Themistode

There was simply nothing Mikey Garcia could do against Errol Spence Jr. Roughly two years ago, the California native jumped up two weight divisions in an attempt to win a world title in his fifth weight class.

His dreams, of course, proved to be an impossible one as Spence Jr. dominated him by winning every single round. In a nutshell, Garcia was flat-out embarrassed. Since then, many have called for him to drop back down in weight and pick on people his own size.

Not only does Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) intend on ignoring that advice but he has already outlined who he wants to take on in his next two fights.

“I would go after Ugas,” said Garcia on the PBC podcast. “Win that title and pursue a rematch with Errol Spence.”

Ironically enough, Spence Jr. is also eyeing a showdown with Ugas. The Cuban-born native was recently elevated from WBA welterweight “Regular” champion to full belt holder due to former titlist Manny Pacquiao sitting on the sidelines for nearly two years.

The elevation of Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) has now placed a target on his back as many of the top names in the division, including Garcia, are attempting to strip him of his world title.

While it once seemed impossible for Garcia to push his name back into the mix for a possible Spence Jr. showdown, he has appeared to finally settle into his much bigger weight class.

Eleven months after receiving his one-sided beating, Garcia bounced back by dropping and mostly dominating former champion Jessie Vargas. Garcia however, has been unable to keep his momentum going as he has been inactive since the win.

Recently, he’s been spotted back in the gym as he works to shed a few pounds and make his way back to the ring.

In spite of Garcia making it clear that Ugas is number one on his Hitlist, the former multiple division belt holder knows he has options. If, for whatever reason, a deal between Ugas and himself does not materialize, Garcia rattles off several other names that he would be more than willing to step into the ring with next.

“A fighter like Danny Garcia is interesting. Shawn Porter, Keith Thurman – these are all big names and fights that interest me a lot.”