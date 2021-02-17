Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Mikey Garcia Knows Exactly Who He Wants Next: “I Would Go After Ugas”
Posted on 02/17/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There was simply nothing Mikey Garcia could do against Errol Spence Jr. Roughly two years ago, the California native jumped up two weight divisions in an attempt to win a world title in his fifth weight class.

His dreams, of course, proved to be an impossible one as Spence Jr. dominated him by winning every single round. In a nutshell, Garcia was flat-out embarrassed. Since then, many have called for him to drop back down in weight and pick on people his own size.

Not only does Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) intend on ignoring that advice but he has already outlined who he wants to take on in his next two fights.

“I would go after Ugas,” said Garcia on the PBC podcast. “Win that title and pursue a rematch with Errol Spence.”

Ironically enough, Spence Jr. is also eyeing a showdown with Ugas. The Cuban-born native was recently elevated from WBA welterweight “Regular” champion to full belt holder due to former titlist Manny Pacquiao sitting on the sidelines for nearly two years.

The elevation of Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) has now placed a target on his back as many of the top names in the division, including Garcia, are attempting to strip him of his world title.

While it once seemed impossible for Garcia to push his name back into the mix for a possible Spence Jr. showdown, he has appeared to finally settle into his much bigger weight class.

Eleven months after receiving his one-sided beating, Garcia bounced back by dropping and mostly dominating former champion Jessie Vargas. Garcia however, has been unable to keep his momentum going as he has been inactive since the win.

Recently, he’s been spotted back in the gym as he works to shed a few pounds and make his way back to the ring.

In spite of Garcia making it clear that Ugas is number one on his Hitlist, the former multiple division belt holder knows he has options. If, for whatever reason, a deal between Ugas and himself does not materialize, Garcia rattles off several other names that he would be more than willing to step into the ring with next.

“A fighter like Danny Garcia is interesting. Shawn Porter, Keith Thurman – these are all big names and fights that interest me a lot.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford Moving Past Errol Spence Jr.: "You Will Never Hear Me Asking For That Fight Ever Again"
February 14th
Freddie Roach On Manny Pacquiao: "I’d Like To Go With Ryan (Garcia) First"
February 14th
Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao: “He Wasn’t Hitting Me”
February 16th
Andre Ward: "Retired Or Not, I Don't Believe Any Fighter Can Beat Me"
February 14th
Teofimo Lopez On Floyd Mayweather: "You're Ruining Your Legacy, It’s A Damn Shame"
February 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY