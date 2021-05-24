Mikey Garcia: “I Would Love The Opportunity To Get In The Ring With Josh (Taylor)”

By: Hans Themistode

Mikey Garcia had a vested interest in this past weekend’s super lightweight showdown between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor. The two battled it out at Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada with every world title at 140 pounds on the line.

From the very beginning, a highly motivated Ramirez seemingly jumped out to an early lead due to his pressure and volume punching. His first-half success, however, was short-lived as Taylor scored a knockdown in both the sixth and seventh rounds. Pair that with his overall impressive boxing skills, and Taylor ultimately closed the show. With a ringside seat to watch everything up close, Garcia shared his thoughts on how everything played out.

“It was a great fight,” said Garcia during an interview with Boxing Social. “Both had success at different stages of the fight. Taylor had the edge with the knockdowns and that’s what got him the victory.”

Taylor, 30, was ecstatic once all five 140 pound world titles were wrapped around his waist. Now, the Scotland native has several options for his next fight. To name a few at the top of his list, Taylor explained that he would love a showdown with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Also, current unified 135 pound champion, Teofimo Lopez, has expressed a desire to move up in weight to face Taylor as well.

Although Garcia hasn’t been formally mentioned as a target of Taylor’s, the former four-division champion revealed that he would love the opportunity to step into the ring with him.

Recently, Garcia’s dream fight between himself and Manny Pacquiao fell by the wayside. After months of negotiations, Garcia was stunned when he found out that Pacquiao opted to face unified welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., instead.

Now, the search for Garcia’s new opponent has begun. While no one has emerged as the leader in the clubhouse, if he could pick anyone, it would be Taylor.

“I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with Josh. We actually asked about that fight over a year and a half ago. He had other plans but if the fight was offered right now I would definitely take that chance.”