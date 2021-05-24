Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mikey Garcia: “I Would Love The Opportunity To Get In The Ring With Josh (Taylor)”

Posted on 05/24/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Mikey Garcia had a vested interest in this past weekend’s super lightweight showdown between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor. The two battled it out at Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada with every world title at 140 pounds on the line.

From the very beginning, a highly motivated Ramirez seemingly jumped out to an early lead due to his pressure and volume punching. His first-half success, however, was short-lived as Taylor scored a knockdown in both the sixth and seventh rounds. Pair that with his overall impressive boxing skills, and Taylor ultimately closed the show. With a ringside seat to watch everything up close, Garcia shared his thoughts on how everything played out.

“It was a great fight,” said Garcia during an interview with Boxing Social. “Both had success at different stages of the fight. Taylor had the edge with the knockdowns and that’s what got him the victory.”

Taylor, 30, was ecstatic once all five 140 pound world titles were wrapped around his waist. Now, the Scotland native has several options for his next fight. To name a few at the top of his list, Taylor explained that he would love a showdown with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Also, current unified 135 pound champion, Teofimo Lopez, has expressed a desire to move up in weight to face Taylor as well.

Although Garcia hasn’t been formally mentioned as a target of Taylor’s, the former four-division champion revealed that he would love the opportunity to step into the ring with him.

Recently, Garcia’s dream fight between himself and Manny Pacquiao fell by the wayside. After months of negotiations, Garcia was stunned when he found out that Pacquiao opted to face unified welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., instead.

Now, the search for Garcia’s new opponent has begun. While no one has emerged as the leader in the clubhouse, if he could pick anyone, it would be Taylor.

“I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with Josh. We actually asked about that fight over a year and a half ago. He had other plans but if the fight was offered right now I would definitely take that chance.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bob Arum On Errol Spence Jr. Getting The Manny Pacquiao Fight As Opposed To Terence Crawford: "We Tried"
May 23rd
Manny Pacquiao Unafraid Of What Errol Spence Jr. Brings To The Table: "I’m Faster and Stronger Than Him, I Love To Challenge The Top Guy"
May 22nd
Jermall Charlo: "Like Canelo Said, He’s (Demetrius Andrade) A Horrible Fighter, He’s A Horrible Fighter"
May 20th
Demetrius Andrade On Canelo Alvarez Refusing To Fight Him: “You Can Give People The Opportunity To Make A Legacy But I Can’t Do That?”
May 17th
Deontay Wilder Wins Arbitration, Tyson Fury Must Face Him By September 15th
May 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY