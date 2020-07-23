Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Officially Set For Exhibition Contest on September 12th

By: Hans Themistode

When Mike Tyson announced his comeback to the ring several months ago, many were incredulous to the news of the now 54 year old former champion. However, after the Brooklyn native began dropping workout videos, the boxing world began to take him seriously.

With 15 years since his last ring appearance, Tyson looked like a brand new man in recent footage. The beer belly had been replaced with a new found six pack and his deleterious punching power seemed to be still present.

Even with his beard completely grey, not many fighters were jumping at the opportunity to step into the ring against him. Nevertheless, former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. has not only raised his hand, but he has also been selected.

The two hall of famers are slated to shake off the retirement dust face one another on September 12th, in an eight round exhibition in California on pay-per-view.

For both Tyson and Jones Jr. this contest has been in the making for nearly two decades.

In March of 2003, Jones moved up from the light heavyweight division to challenge then WBA heavyweight champion John Ruiz. Jones would go on to grab the title and talks immediately began between the two for a huge showdown.

Of course, like many super fights in the sport of boxing, issues over money began to linger and their dream matchup fell apart entirely.

Jones would go on to drop down to the light heavyweight division, but was a shell of his former pound for pound self. Tyson would also continue his career, but the moniker “Baddest Man On The Planet,” no longer applied to him.

With both fighters now agreeing to step into the ring against one another, their entire fight card is shaping up to be a memorable one. According to reports this will not be a traditional event. Both professional boxers and MMA fighters will face off against one another on the undercard.

There is no word yet as to who will participate, nor has there been any reports of what the rules will be. But at the moment, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will officially take place on September 12th.