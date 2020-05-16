Mike Tyson Set to Make an Appearance at Double or Nothing on AEW

By: Hans Themistode

While COVID-19 has forced many of us inside of our homes, former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been making the rounds.

A ten second video of Tyson wrecking the pads was the first thing to grab headlines. He looked sharp, fast, powerful and to be frank, he looked like a young Mike Tyson. Somewhat.

Referee Lane Mills (C) stops the fight in the third round as Evander Holyfield (R) holds his ear as Mike Tyson (L) watches 28 June 1997 during their WBA heavyweight championship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Holyfield won by disqualification in the the third round after Tyson bit his ear. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Tyson concluded that workout with two simple words. “I’m back.”

Now, in roughly one week, Tyson makes his return to the ring. But it isn’t the one that you are expecting.

On May 23rd, Tyson is set to make a special appearance at the AEW event, Double or Nothing. Headlining the event will be Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer as they’ll battle it out for the TNT championship. Wrapping that title around the waist of the winner will be none other than Mike Tyson.

To say that Rhodes was excited to hear of the news would be putting it mildly.

It’s been a privilege to compete in this tournament.



It’ll be an honor to finish it.



The King of PPV, The Baddest Man On The Planet, Iron Mike Tyson to present the @tntdrama CHAMPIONSHIP #aew pic.twitter.com/gShd18YUpX — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2020

If Tyson had things his way, this wouldn’t be the only time that he makes an appearance inside of the ring. With the former Heavyweight champion deciding to pick the gloves back up again, former opponent and multiple division champion Evander Holyfield has decided to do the same. Even dropping his own, albeit not as impressive workout video in the process.

Holyfield also expressed an interest in picking up his nearly 25 year old feud with Tyson. Claiming he could still “handle him” even at the age of 57.

With a pile of money seemingly ready to be made, Tyson vs Holyfield 3 could be in play. But first, Tyson will make an appearance on AEW to kick off his comeback tour.