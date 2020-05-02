Mike Tyson Looks Scary Even at 53 Years Old

By: Hans Themistode

At one point in time, Mike Tyson was without question the “baddest man on the planet.” From the moment the opening bell rang during his contests, everyone knew what was going to happen. Don’t leave your seat for a bathroom break and don’t even think about answering that text message. A Mike Tyson fight just wasn’t going to last long.

It’s been 15 years since the former Heavyweight champion was seen competing inside of the ring. Nowadays Tyson, 53, can be seen sitting in the front row of big fighting events, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. He might seem more calm now as opposed to 20 years ago, but if you think that means he’s lost a step, you’ve got another thing coming.

Tyson recently made the decision to enter the ring after a decade and a half outside of it. The multiple time former titlist isn’t looking for a title shot against Anthony Joshua though. He also doesn’t doesn’t plan on taking on another heavy hitting puncher in Deontay Wilder. No, instead, Tyson has better intentions in mind.

“I’ve been working out,” said Tyson on Instagram Live with rapper T.I. “I’ve been trying to get in the ring. I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

From the looks of it, Tyson seems to be already in shape. The speed and power that led him to becoming the youngest Heavyweight champion in boxing history at the age of 20, in 1986, are all still there surprisingly.

While boxing fans would love to see “Iron mike,” jump back into the ring, there is another former Heavyweight champion that wants to steer him in another direction.

George Foreman was considered just as devastating of a puncher as Mike Tyson back in the 70s. He hung up his boxing gloves in 1977 but made a return back to the ring a decade later in 1987. The move worked out in his favor as he reclaimed a Heavyweight title in 1994.

Foreman’s story may have resulted in a happy ending, but with the resume of Tyson, he see’s no need for him to make his way back to the ring.

“Tyson has done enough great things for boxing,” said Foreman on Twitter. “No more is needed. He is in the Hall of fame. And was a mighty puncher.”