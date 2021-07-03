Mike Tyson: “I Think Gervonta Davis Is The Greatest Fighter Around Now”

By: Hans Themistode

Mike Tyson has always been impressed with Gervonta Davis. More than anyone else, the Baltimore native has received nonstop comparisons to the 2011 Hall of Famer. With both Davis and Tyson having the propensity to end fights in the blink of an eye, the multiple division world champion continued to prove why the juxtaposition to the all-time great is warranted.

This past weekend, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) moved up two weight classes to take on former 140-pound belt holder, Mario Barrios. Despite giving up several inches in height and reach, Davis had little trouble with his man as he went on to drop him several times over before ultimately stopping him in the 11th.

Following the explosive win, not only has Tyson become an even bigger fan, he now believes no one in the world is better.

“I think Gervonta Davis is the greatest fighter around now,” said Tyson during a self-recorded video. “He’s the top dog, there’s no doubt about it. He showed it.”

Davis, 26, seemingly has a plethora of options at his disposal now. The win over Barrios not only crowned him a world champion at 140 pounds but at the moment, Davis also holds titles at 130 and 135. In each case, the Baltimore product is in possession of the WBA “Regular” title.

While there are no clear-cut front runners for his next ring appearance, Davis did go on record stating he would be willing to face anyone in the three weight classes where he holds a title.

At 140 pounds, Davis has gone back and forth with former titlist Regis Prograis and undisputed champion Josh Taylor, claiming he would stop both. As for the 135-pound division, Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, explained that a future matchup against Ryan Garcia is must watch television.

Regardless of where Davis competes at next, it appears as though Tyson believes the hard-hitting young star will have the edge over his competition.