Mike Tyson Believes Floyd Mayweather Can Become a Great Trainer: “He’s a Gym Rat”

By: Hans Themistode

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson share a few things in common. They’re both polarizing figures, they both made ridiculous amounts of money in the ring (nearly $700 million for Tyson and over one billion for Mayweather). And whenever the goat discussion comes up, both of their names are mentioned. But even with as many similarities that they share, they’ve never seen eye to eye.

Tyson has criticized Mayweather for his TBE (The Best Ever) claims, along with other situations during his career.

Yet now, with Mayweather deciding to hang up the gloves and trade in his boxing hat in favor of one that’s labeled “trainer” Tyson believes he can be one of the best in the world.

“I give Floyd a good chance at doing it,” said Tyson. “Mostly, the guy that’s the great trainer is not the great fighter and that’s why he becomes the great trainer. I give Floyd a good chance because Floyd’s a gym rat, that’s all he does. You see him in the club for one week but he’s in the gym every day for 25 years. He does it in his sleep, this is what he [does].”

Floyd Mayweather has always had expensive taste. He seemingly has every luxury car ever created, he has diamonds encrusted in nearly all of his possessions, including an iPod case that is worth $50,000 and he has not one, but two private jets.

While his materialistic assets have meant the world to him, it’s been the recent death of his former trainer and uncle that has affected him the most.

“As many of you know, I’ve had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle,” said Mayweather. “Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me. The same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career.”

For years Mayweather has had the spotlight beamed on him and him alone. Even as he retired from the ring on multiple occasions, the attention never ceased. But now, at the 43, Mayweather seems content with helping others get their moment in the sun.

“It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential.”

