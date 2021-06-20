Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mikaela Mayer Wins A Unanimous Decision Over Erica Farias

Posted on 06/20/2021

By: Hector Franco

LAS VEGAS – The co-main event on ESPN’s broadcast from The Theater at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured WBO female super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) making the first defense of her title over veteran and former two-division champion Erica Farias (26-5, 10 KOs).

Mayer would win a unanimous decision over Farias to retain her WBO super featherweight championship. All three judges scored the fight for Mayer with scores of 97-93 and 98-92 twice.

The 36-year old Farias has held titles at lightweight and super lightweight, making 11 defenses of her WBC lightweight title and four defenses of her WBC super lightweight title.

The Argentinean has only been defeated by elite fighters, losing decisions to Jessica McCaskill, Cecilia Braekhus, and Delfine Persoon.

Undoubtedly, Farias represented the toughest test in Mayer’s career thus far.

The bout was highly technical, with both women attempting to take advantage of any mistake made. Mayer used her jab to create more openings to attack Farias; however, the Argentinean has an unorthodox style making it difficult for the WBO champion to land clean punches.

Farias used her veteran experience to land some unique punches, such as a lead uppercut counter from the outside. Anytime Farias was able to get close to Mayer on the inside, she was able to catch the California native with a clean shot. In exchanges, the former two-division champion was able to land left hooks.

While Mayer wasn’t visibly hurt by the left hooks, it was alarming to see how many times Farias was able to land the punch consistently.

The overall theme of the fight, however, was led by Mayer’s best punch, her jab.

By the seventh and eighth rounds, Mayer was in complete control, using her jab to get on the inside of Farias to land uppercuts and body punches that began to wear down the Argentinean native.

Mayer is a fighter that at times starts fights slowly; however, as the rounds go by, she becomes more and more effective. A fight that began competitively became a one-sided showcase for Mayer due to her consistency in using the jab.

Taking home the unanimous decision victory over Farias, Mayer will hopefully be able to keep escalating her level of competition.

The World Boxing Super Series announced earlier this week that their next tournament would be in the women’s super featherweight division. Should Mayer decide to enter the tournament, she would be one of the favorites to win it all.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 49: Logan Pauls goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley: "I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Pacquiao Could Pull It Off."
June 14th
Keith Thurman Explains Why He Originally Wasn't Interested In Facing Errol Spence Jr.
June 13th
"I Just Mean Business." Deontay Wilder Speaks Out On Tuesday's Press Conference With Tyson Fury
June 15th
Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: "I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him"
June 14th
Errol Spence Jr. On Keith Thurman: "He’s Still A Good Fighter, He Could Still Fight"
June 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend