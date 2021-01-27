Mikaela Mayer: “I Think That By The End Of 2021, We Will Have An Undisputed Champion”

By: Jeandra Lebeauf

Mikaela Mayer is within striking distance of an achievement few boxers reach, the undisputed champion.

After defeating Ewa Brodnicka in October just last year to win the WBO super featherweight title, she turned her attention to WBC champion Terri Harper of Great Britain. The two have been exchanging words via social media before Mayer’s win, with Harper suggesting she secure a title before they were entertaining a fight. Although they both hold titles, they won’t be facing each other in the immediate future. Harper is pursuing a unification bout with WBA champion Hyun Mi Choi while Mayer looks to unify with IBF champion Maiva Hamadouche in May.

“I was originally was calling out Terri Harper,” says Mayer. “This goes back to like a year and a half ago when she got the world title fight against Eva Wahlstrom. I was under the impression we were in negotiations, and out of nowhere, we hear that the fights are between her and Harper. I was the number one contender in that division. She was number 13, and that’s the beef sort of came on.

Speaking to BoxingInsider.com this week, Mayer reflects on the night she won the WBO title and how the road to becoming an undisputed champion. A road that is paved with British fight fans that she’s convinced hate her.

“I think the entire UK hates me, but it’s gonna make for a good fight and spicy division. I think that by the end of 2021, we will have an undisputed champion. As long as I get the fighting as Neva and Choi and Harper can fight, then there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have undefeated champions into the year.”