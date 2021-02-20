Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez Undercard Results: Xander Zayas Boxes His Way To Clean Unanimous Decision Win Over James Martin

Xander Zayas (7-0, 5 KOs) proved that although he has plenty of power, he doesn’t necessarily need it at all times.

The undefeated welterweight prospect had little to no trouble dealing with James Martin (6-2, 0 KOs) at The Bubble in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Nevada. With Zayas having the likes of Adrien Broner and Robert Easter Jr. during his training camp, the new additions paid dividends as Zayas looked impressive throughout the night.

At the end of six rounds, all three judges were in agreement as Zayas took home the clean sweep.