Miguel Berchelt: “A lot Of People Fear My Power”
Posted on 02/19/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There are a lot of things you can teach a fighter. Speed, agility, defense – even timing. However, no matter how many hours you put in the gym, there are just some things that are innate.

“I think you are born with the power,” said WBC super featherweight titlist Miguel Berchelt during an interview with Fight Hype. “I think a lot of people fear my power. I’m going to take advantage of that and use it on Saturday.”

In roughly 24 hours, Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) is hoping that his deleterious power will lead him to a high-profile victory against former WBO featherweight belt holder Oscar Valdez. The two are scheduled to meet in the main event slot in The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For Berchelt, he simply isn’t going to act like something he isn’t. The Mexican product has never gone into any of his contests attempting to slip, dodge, weave and avoid the shots of his opponents while boxing from the outside. No, he’s always placed his head down, come forward and looked to end the night early.

More times than not, his game plan has worked out perfectly. Coming into his showdown against Valdez, he’ll look for his power to once again lead him to victory. Yet, unlike most of his opponents, Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) isn’t simply a banger looking to land his own money shot. For the former belt holder, he’s both boxed and brawled his way to victories.

While Berchelt will admit that he doesn’t have the luxury of winning in a multitude of ways, he doesn’t appeared worried. Although his skills aren’t considered amongst the greatest out there, his power makes up for it.

“Sometimes they see my sparring and think I’m not that good of a fighter,” explained Berchelt. “But when they get hit, they know that they’re in a real problem.”

With Valdez having a tendency to fall right into a firefight, Berchelt knows that’s exactly where his bread is buttered. From the outside looking in, breaking down their contest is a simple one. Whomever is remaining upright will win.

Yet, allowing their contest to be explained in the most simplistic of ways is both lazy and erroneous. There is little doubt that there will be a war this Saturday night, ultimately however, it’ll be the small wrinkles that either man applies to their game that will lead to either a new champion or just the continuation of a dominant run.

“It will be a chess match and we both have great corners. Whoever makes the best moves will come out with the victory.”

