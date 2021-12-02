Listen Now:  
Michael Hunter And Jerry Forrest Slug It Out To Split Decision Draw

Posted on 12/02/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jerry Forrest knew that Michal Hunter was the better man when the two squared off more than seven years ago. However, after spending nearly a decade maturing and working on his craft, Forrest was steadfast in his belief that he was more than equipped to flip the script. Ultimately, he was right. Kind of.

In the main event slot at Hammerstein Ballroom, in New York City, both Hunter and Forrest made their way to the ring. Moments later, after the sound of the opening bell, it was bombs away.

With Hunter seemingly interested in ending the night early, he tagged his man with overhand rights in the center of the ring. Though he appeared wobbled at times, Forrest continued to move forward. As the rounds progressed, Forrest seemed to adapt to the hard shots of his former conqueror. The fringe contender marched forward, placed his hand hands up high, and began landing numerous shots of his own.

With Forrest beginning to claw his way back into it, Hunter focused his attack on the body. While he landed several hellacious blows, Forrest appeared unaffected as he continued to walk his man down.

In the eighth, Forrest had his best showing of the night. The 33-year-old burrowed his head into the chest of his man and uncorked an accurate left that continually snapped back the head of Hunter.

Seemingly running on fumes, Hunter spent the final two rounds fighting with his back against the ropes. He huffed and puffed but still found enough reserves to finish the fight on his feet.

At the sound of the final bell, both men rose their hands in the air believing victory was theirs for the taking. Nevertheless, neither man was pleased as their contest was ruled a split decision draw.

