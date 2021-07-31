Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Michael Coffie Vs. Jonathan Rice Undercard Results: Joey Spencer Takes Care Of Business Against James Martin

Posted on 07/31/2021

In his last ring outing, James Martin (7-3, 0 KOs) pulled off a monumental upset against previously undefeated prospect, Vito Mielnicki. While he may have been able to hand the New Jersey native the first defeat of his professional career, he wasn’t able to replicate that same level of magic tonight.

In front of a mostly jam-packed crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the two faced off as the opening bout of a three card show on PBC on FOX. Originally, Martin was slated to take on Meilnicki in a highly anticipated rematch. However, with Martin missing the 147 pound weight limit by 4.5 pounds, they removed him from their showdown and instead, allowed him to move up in weight to face the undefeated Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs).

Unlike against Mielnicki, Martin had little to no answers as Spencer mostly had his way with his overmatched opponent.

With eight hard rounds of action in the books, Spencer cruised to a unanimous decision victory on the night.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman On 'Leaked' Errol Spence Sparring Video: "It Should Have Been Private"
July 29th
Caleb Plant Details What Went Wrong In Canelo Alvarez Fight Negotiations, Including What He Deems As "Absurd" Demands
July 28th
Freddie Roach Wasn't Initially Interested In Errol Spence Jr. For Pacquiao: “I Was Leaning Toward Mikey Garcia"
July 26th
Jermall Charlo Not Convinced Brian Castano Is The Best Fighter Jermell Charlo Has Ever Fought: "Tony Harrison Would Beat Him"
July 25th
Angel Garcia: "Danny (Garcia) Will Be Champion By The End Of This Year Or Beginning Of Next Year"
July 26th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend