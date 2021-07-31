Michael Coffie Vs. Jonathan Rice Undercard Results: Joey Spencer Takes Care Of Business Against James Martin

In his last ring outing, James Martin (7-3, 0 KOs) pulled off a monumental upset against previously undefeated prospect, Vito Mielnicki. While he may have been able to hand the New Jersey native the first defeat of his professional career, he wasn’t able to replicate that same level of magic tonight.

In front of a mostly jam-packed crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the two faced off as the opening bout of a three card show on PBC on FOX. Originally, Martin was slated to take on Meilnicki in a highly anticipated rematch. However, with Martin missing the 147 pound weight limit by 4.5 pounds, they removed him from their showdown and instead, allowed him to move up in weight to face the undefeated Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs).

Unlike against Mielnicki, Martin had little to no answers as Spencer mostly had his way with his overmatched opponent.

With eight hard rounds of action in the books, Spencer cruised to a unanimous decision victory on the night.